Notifications issued over replacement, suspension of PIMS staff

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP)::Dr. Muhammad Salman, Chief Executive Officer, National Institute of Health, Islamabad has been transferred and placed at the disposal of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, as Executive Director (BS-2 1) on deputation basis for a period of three years.

Dr Salman will also hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, National Institute of Health, Islamabad till suitable arrangements are made, a notification of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said.

An inquiry committee formed earlier under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s directive over PIMS tragic incident, submitted its report with recommendations, which were endorsed and the prime minister further directed for its immediate implementation.

According to a set of notifications, Dr. Altaf Hussain (BS-20), Professor of ENT, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, is assigned additional charge of Joint Executive Director (BS-20), non-medical, Dr. Nuzhat Yasmeen, Professor (BS-20/Paediatrics Medicine) PIMS is assigned additional charge of Joint Executive Director (BS-20) (Children Hospital), PIMS, Dr. Shumaila Associate Professor, Obs/Gynae (BS-19), MCII, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, given the current charge of Professor and Head of Department Obs/Gynae (BS-20), MCII, Dr Rehmana Waris, Assistant Professor (BS-18), Paediatrics, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, granted current charge of Associate Professor Paediatrics, Children Hospital and Dr. Amina, Medical Officer (BS-17), Paediatrics, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, given the charge of Senior Registrar (BS-18), Department Obs/Gyane, MCH.

They will hold the charges for a period of three months or until the availability of regular incumbents, whichever is earlier, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Separately, a notification also issued placing Hassan Ashraf (BS-17), Assistant Registrar (UG), Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University as additional charge of Assistant Director Security (BS- 17) for a period of three months or till availability of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier, with immediate effect and until further orders.

The ministry also issued notifications regarding immediate suspensions of PIMS staff who were named in the recommendations of the inquiry committee.

Prof. Dr. Rana Imran Sikandar, Executive Director (BS-21), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Ch. Waris Au Raza, Joint Executive Director (BS-20) (Non-Medical), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Nosheela Amjad, Professor and Head of Department Obs / Gyane (BS-20), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Mutahir Shah (BS-19), Deputy Executive Director, presently posted as Joint Executive Director, Children Hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Nagam Nawaz, Senior Registrar (BS-18), Department Obs/Gyane, MCH, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Saadia Riaz, Associate Professor of Paediatrics (BS-19), Children Hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Muhammad Usman, Assistant Director Security (BS-17), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, stood suspended.

According to notifications, these members of staff had been placed under suspension initially for a period of one hundred and twenty (120) days in terms of Rule 5 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 2020 with immediate effect.

Moreover, the following officials were directed to immediately report to HR Department, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad and placed in Admin pool with immediate effect and until further orders:- Nasreen, Charge Nurse (BS-16) and Maria, Lady Security Staff.