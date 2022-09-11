Normalcy returns to all major rivers except Indus: FFC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all major rivers of the Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are presently flowing in “Normal Flow” except for River Indus which is still in “High Flood” at Kotri Barrage.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday Tarbela Reservoir has already attained its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet since August 28, 2022. At present, water level in Mangla Dam is 1191.80 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (47.85 % storage still left). Chashma

Reservoir is also being maintained at 648.60 feet (against MCL: 649.00 feet) since 2 nd September 2022.

The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla Reservoirs is 9.921 MAF (i.e. 73.70 % of 13.461 MAF).

Yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan. Weak seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

At present, weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan up to 4000 feet.

FFD, Lahore, has predicated scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar Division) including upper catchments of all the Major Rivers of Indus River system.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is also expected over Punjab (Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Southeastern Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Northeastern Balochistan while mainly Dry Weather over rest of the country during the said period.

Present wet spell of light to moderate intensity is likely to continue over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers up to 14th September 2022. River Indus is likely to remain in “High Flood” at Kotri Barrage.