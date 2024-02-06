Non-resolution of Kashmir issue can trigger third world war: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick Tuesday said that the non-resolution of the Kashmir issue could trigger a third world war and urged that the international powers to play a role in that regard.

She said this while addressing as Chief Guest at a ceremony organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to observe Kashmir Day,said a press release issued here.

The special assistant said that Kashmir Solidarity Day served as a reminder that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were not alone in their struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

She described the people of Jammu and Kashmir as a barrier against Modi’s attempts to create an Akhand Bharat.

Mushaal characterized the Hindutva regime of India and the Zionist regime of Israel as significant threats to world peace.

She asserted that both Modi and Netanyahu were in a race, with Modi pursuing a brutal genocide in Kashmir and Netanyahu in Palestine.

The special assistant asserted that India was actively altering the demographics of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by indiscriminately granting Kashmiri domiciles to non-Kashmiris.

He expressed concern about the eradication of Muslim heritage under the auspices of the Modi government.

She urged the international community to intervene and play a role in the solution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

She said that a Kashmir Committee had been formed in PM Secretariat to develop a long term strategic plan on Kashmir for the government.

Kashmir Centers were being set up in Universities and Kashmir Cause was being highlighted at district levels

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI), President, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said.

He said Pakistan stood with the people of Occupied Kashmir and would continue to provide them moral and diplomatic support till the time they achieve their right to self-determination.

He said that Kashmir Day reminded us to reiterate our full support to the Indian-administered Kashmiri people.

The president said the day highlighted a dark chapter in human history as India’s illegal occupation of Occupied Kashmir was an international dispute that should be resolved according to the UN’s Security Council resolutions.

He said that Indian brutalities against Kashmiri people spanning over seven decades had failed to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people.

He urged the UN and the international community to play a role in resolving this dispute, which is a flashpoint between Pakistan and India.

e South Asian region can move towards development and prosperity by promoting regional trade, but until the Kashmir issue is resolved, it is impossible to achieve these goals.

Vice President ICCI, Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, urged all the major powers of the world to play a role in the just solution of the Kashmir issue so that this region gets better development and moves out of poverty towards prosperity.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Kashmir and Palestine issues were kept alive to destroy the potential of Pakistan and the Middle East.

He lauded the role of Meshaal Hussein Mullick for the Kashmir cause and hoped that Kashmir would one day get freedom from India.

President Islamabad High Court Bar,Naveed Malik, Ajmal Baloch, Rana Muhammad Akram, Rana Saeed Doshi, Ms. Nasira Ali, and others also spoke on the occasion and called for the resolution of Kashmir issues as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.