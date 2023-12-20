Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for three Islamabad’s NA seats

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): A total of 82 aspirants secured nomination papers for three Islamabad capital territory (ICT) National Assembly seats in upcoming elections.

Following a public notice, returning officers issued nomination papers, with 13 candidates obtaining them for NA-46 and 34 for NA-47. Additionally, 35 candidates acquired nomination papers for NA-48.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set the submission period for nomination papers for national and provincial assembly seats from December 20 to 22.

Nomination papers can be filed from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm until Friday, according to the ECP.