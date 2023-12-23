Nomination paper submission for NA,PA polls concludes on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): The deadline for submitting nomination papers to contest the upcoming general elections for the National and Provincial Assembly is set to conclude this Sunday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has acceded to the appeals of various political parties, deciding to extend the deadline for filing nomination papers for the upcoming general elections until Sunday. As per the Commission’s updated schedule, scrutiny of the nomination papers is slated to occur from Monday through the 30th of this month.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the 3rd of January, with decisions expected by the 10th of January. The Election Commission is set to release the updated list of candidates on the 11th of January, and candidates have until the 12th of January to withdraw their papers. The allocation of electoral symbols will take place on the 13th of January, and the general elections are scheduled for the 8th of February.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the general elections. Now, they can submit their applications from December 31 to January 20. An official from the ECP informed APP that, up to this point, they have received responses from 103 representatives of foreign media living in Pakistan.

The ECP has printed over 200,000 accreditation cards and appointed District Monitoring Officers and teams to oversee compliance with the code of conduct.