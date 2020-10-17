LAHORE, Oct 18 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that nobody will be allowed to speak against

Pakistan Army.

Addressing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan conference at Alhamra Hall here on Sunday,

he said that traitors would be responded in the same words they used against

respected generals.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was himself a turncoat, adding that Nawaz was a dictator who could not even bring democracy in his own party.

Ashrafi said that Nawaz would not be allowed to say a single hate word against Pakistan Army.

He said that Nawaz and Zardari had only one agenda and it was just to save themselves from corruption cases and to protect their looted money.

He thanked students of Madares for boycotting the Gujranwala gathering.