No visit to Israel possible using Pakistani passport: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Tuesday clarified that no visit to Israel was possible under existing regulations using Pakistan’s passport which was not valid for the purpose.

The spokesperson, responding to media queries, said that the Government of Pakistan had noted reports regarding Pakistani journalists traveling to Israel.

“In this regard, it is clarified that Pakistani passports explicitly state they are “not valid for travel to Israel.” Therefore, no such visit is possible under existing regulations,” he explained.

Spokesperson Khan said that Pakistan’s position on Israel remained unchanged.

Pakistan does not recognize Israel and steadfastly supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, he added.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to a just and peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Palestinian people.