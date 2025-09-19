No telecom appeared on dark web in two years: Senate panel told

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) that no telecom data had appeared on the dark web over the past two years.

However, he stressed the urgent need for a national-level mechanism to ensure data security.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, reviewed issues of data theft, telecom services, and the upcoming 5G spectrum auction.

Briefing the committee, the PTA Chairman acknowledged that while no telecom data had surfaced recently, other sensitive information was available on the dark web.

He called for a comprehensive inquiry to identify the sources of these leaks. He said PTA had conducted an internal inquiry in 2022, and the Ministry of Interior had since launched a formal investigation.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan noted that data was often stolen separately from institutions, compiled, and then sold.

The committee chairperson shared a personal account of receiving a fraudulent bank-related call and expressed concern over fraudsters’ access to sensitive data.

The committee voiced alarm over delays in introducing personal data protection legislation.

The Ministry of IT informed that a draft bill had been prepared and stakeholder consultations were underway.

Senator Afnan Ullah cautioned that further delay could expose the country to grave risks.

The committee also discussed the recovery of over Rs. 6 billion in tariffs from consumers by Jazz. At the request of audit authorities, the matter was referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Officials confirmed that PTA had already submitted documents for verification.

Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto highlighted the deteriorating quality of mobile services and frequent call drops nationwide, noting that even 2G coverage was scarce along the Karachi–Sukkur Motorway.

The committee also reviewed the delayed merger of Ufone and Telenor.

Officials from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) said the deal was in its final stages and expected to be completed within two weeks.

The PTA Chairman clarified that the 5G spectrum auction could not proceed until the merger was finalized.

However, Senator Kamran Murtaza questioned whether the merger could realistically be completed in two weeks given its prolonged delay.

Officials from the Ministry of IT assured the committee that the 5G auction would be held in December.

The PTA Chairman added that the Authority was fully prepared, though some outstanding issues still needed resolution.