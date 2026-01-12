No room for terrorist narrative, vows Information Minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday reaffirmed that terrorist elements would not be allowed to advance their narrative or ideology.

Addressing the Qaumi Paigham-e-Amman Committee conference in Islamabad, he said the nation stood united in its resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. He stressed that the scourge would be confronted through both kinetic and non-kinetic measures.

He stated that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Field Marshal, Syed Asim Munir the nation stands united and resolute against terrorism. He added that efforts are underway to reinforce the national narrative and thwart the designs of anti-state elements.

Tarar lauded the role of religious scholars in safeguarding the country’s ideological frontiers and promoting peace. He announced that the committee would visit different parts of the country to spread Islam’s message of harmony, underscoring that terrorists have no connection with Islam, Pakistan, or humanity.

The minister said the Paigham-e-Amman Committee was an overarching body with representation from minorities, emphasizing that safeguarding minority rights was a collective responsibility. He noted that the fully empowered committee would play an effective role in countering terrorist propaganda.

Highlighting the vital role of scholars, Tarar denounced foreign-backed extremist outfits and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to eradicate terrorism while promoting Islam’s message of peace.

He added that the secretariat of the National Paigham-e-Amman Committee had been formally established to support initiatives fostering harmony and stability in society.

He stated that terrorists were bound by neither religion nor nationality, adding that the committee would advance the principle that terrorism has no association with any faith. Tarar further said there was consensus across the Ummah that no jihad could be waged against the state of Pakistan.

The minister emphasized that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony, noting that the committee had been tasked with conveying this message to every household. He announced that during his upcoming visit to Peshawar, he would hold meetings with scholars representing all schools of thought.

Reaffirming the government’s determination to defeat terrorism, Tarar said militants apprehended or eliminated bore no link to Islam. He pointed out that extremist outfits including Fitna-ul-Hindustan and Fitna-ul-Khawarij were receiving foreign funding, adding that their designs were being fully exposed as they continued to target innocent civilians.

Amid the violence, Tarar reiterated his resolve to spread the message of peace across the country.