No role of Sharif’s family in future politics: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday said that the Nawaz Sharif family has no role in the country’s future politics, advising them to avoid the further wait for having any good opportunity.

Talking to the media, Sheikh Rasheed said that no drastic change was happening in the country’s politics without Nawaz Sharif and added that all ‘four Sharifs” had no further role in the politics.

He said that the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its tenure and expressed the confidence that it will also return again for the next tenure.

The minister said that opposition parties were in a state of disappointment and stress as against their wishes, the present government was successfully running the state affairs. He said that the government had already completed its three and half year tenure while the opposition need further warm-up time.

Sheikh Rasheed said, “The opposition has been saying since last year that PTI is going to lose power, but it should clear any misunderstanding about the government. Prime Minister Imran Khan is so lucky to have got such incompetent and ineffective opposition.”

He said the present opposition had no vision to understand the prevailing situation and they had selected the wrong time for holding the protest. “They already lost their time and now they will get nothing but to spoil time.”

Sheikh Rasheed said, “We will welcome them and not stop them or take any action against their protests.”