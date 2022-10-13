No proposal under consideration to dissolve ‘CAA Employees Pension Fund Trust’: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):There is no proposal under consideration to dissolve ‘CAA Employees Pension Fund Trust’, Minister for Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafique told the lower House of the Parliament on Thursday.

Responding to a query of MNA Aliya Kamran during Question Hour, he said CAA Service Regulations-2014 is the guiding document to protect the financial rights of the pensioners of Authority.

The authority has established ‘CAA Employees Pension Fund Trust’ with the participation of indigenous employees being trustees of fund.

To ensure sustainability and growth of pension fund, he said funds were being invested with the highest return generating instruments, payment of pension retirement benefits is made in timely manner and there were appropriate controls in place to ensure accuracy, transparency and timely disbursal of payment to pensioners.

Replying to another question, the Minister said there was no proposal under consideration to transfer the Employees Pension Fund of Civil Aviation Authority to the Federal Government.