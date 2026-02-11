No progress in threat case against PTI founder; hearing fixed for Feb 28

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Proceedings in the case against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over alleged threats to a woman judge remained stalled as the court awaited a response from the Islamabad High Court.

The case is being heard by Civil Judge Mian Azhar Nadeem.

During the hearing, the court noted that no reply had been received to its letter sent to the Islamabad High Court seeking permission to conduct a jail trial. As a result, no further steps could be taken in the matter.

The court observed that the request for a jail trial was still pending, which prevented the case from moving forward. In view of the situation, the court adjourned further proceedings until February 28.

According to case records, a criminal case against the PTI founder has been registered at Margalla police station in Islamabad. The matter relates to allegations of issuing threats to a woman judge.