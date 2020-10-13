No presence of locust reported during last 24 hours: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): National locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Tuesday said that no presence of locust has been reported from any part of the country during last 24 hours.

A press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research said that the pest was completely eliminated from the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to eliminate its threat from 61 effected districts.

Meanwhile, anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress with full force as joint teams, during last 24 hours, surveyed 125,617 hectares area of effected districts.

In last 6 months, the NLCC carried out locust control operation in 1,134,180 hectares area of land.