No plans to hand over DISCOs to any institution

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): In response to recent news circulating in the media, the Ministry of Energy, Power Division, on Thursday, categorically denied any plans to hand over Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to any institution.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Energy, Power Division, clarified that the news circulating in the media about DISCOs being handed over to the army is incorrect.

The ministry further said, “Neither is there any change in the management of DISCOs nor are they being handed over to any other institution. There are no plans in place to hand over DISCOs to any institution of the state.”