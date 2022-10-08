No peace in SA without resolution of Kashmir dispute: FM

BERLIN, Oct 7 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said that peace in South Asia was not possible without the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, international law and in accordance with wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking at a press conference along with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock here after their bilateral meeting, he highlighted the grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said the alarming situation posed risks for regional peace and stability.

He comprehensively presented the factual position of Kashmir dispute and need of its resolution according to international law and UN resolutions.



He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to raise the issue of IIOJK. Pakistan believed that international law should apply everywhere, and the UN resolutions should be respected everywhere, he added.

He also mentioned the total Indian disregard of the UN resolutions and asked the international community to help resolve the issue.

The German foreign minister fully backed Pakistan’s stance and appreciated its efforts to maintain ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir.

She said, “every country in the world has the role and responsibility for resolving conflicts and for ensuring that we are living in a peaceful world.”

“Germany has a role and responsibility with regard to the situation in Kashmir, so therefore we support extensively the engagement of the United Nations to find peaceful solutions to issues.”

“We encourage India and Pakistan to intensify political dialogue,” she added.

Talking about climate change, Bilawal Bhutto said his country produced less than one percent of the global carbon footprint so he wanted climate justice for the people of Pakistan.

He said, “as the United Nations Secretary General said it is not a question of charity it is a question of justice.”

“We are among the ten most climate stressed countries on the planet. The consequences of climate change are the result of the global action. I hope that the solution of this global problem is also collective and global.”

He said he discussed with the German minister bilateral issues and regional and international developments of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views about the climate catastrophe of epic proportions experienced by Pakistan, he added.

Bilawal said Germany was the driving engine of the Europe’s economy and politics, “so our bilateral relations assume crucial significance”.

“Our relations continue to grow from strength to strength. Last year was special as the two countries celebrated the 70 years of their diplomatic relations.”

He said he discussed with the German minister bilateral issues and regional and international developments of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views about the climate catastrophe of epic proportions experienced by Pakistan, he added.

Bilawal said Germany was the driving engine of the Europe’s economy and politics, “so our bilateral relations assume crucial significance”.

“Our relations continue to grow from strength to strength. Last year was special as the two countries celebrated the 70 years of their diplomatic relations.”

The minister pointed out that World Health Organization had warned of a second catastrophe in the form of health disaster with water borne diseases spreading at epidemic proportions.

“We have concerns about food security following the flood damage. The economic consequences of this tragedy are already being felt and will continue to get worse if we are unable to address it.”

He said, “We are incredibly grateful to the German people and the government for the support and assistance given so far.”

He expressed confidence that the mutual desire to deepen relations would prove to be a win win for both the countries.

“We have good discussions on ways to enhance our collaboration in trade, investment, higher education, technology and people to people exchanges.”

“We have a significant Pakistani community in Germany who are positively contributing to the German society.”

He urged the international community to help the people of Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian tragedy and economic collapse.