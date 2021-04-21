ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday categorically said no one would be allowed to create chaos in the country and strict action would be taken against those challenging writ of the state.

Addressing a presser in context of agreement between the government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), he said the final round of talks continued for seven hours and it was agreed to table a resolution in the National Assembly for discussion over the French ambassador’s expulsion from the country.

He said all Muslims believed in respect of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him as it was the basic element of our faith.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan had also deiced to contact western countries on the issue and develop a combined strategy to avoid any blasphemous incident in the future, he said.

The minister further said the prime minister earlier had written letters to the members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over the issue.

Sheikh Rashid said the TLP’s 733 workers were detained under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance of which 669 mostly belonging to South Punjab and Faisalabad had been released.

He said 30 vehicles belonging to police were damaged during the protests and five vehicles had been recovered.

He said Rs40 million along with commendation certificates would be distributed in those policemen who got injured during clashes with protestors.

He said 210 first information reports registered against the religious party members including Saad Rizvi would be entertained as per law of the land.

The interior minister further said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to tighten noose around the people who misused religious sentiments as the government was working on legislation to stop disrespect of the religious sects.

He also informed that the ministry also held a meeting regarding social media and fake news and added a complete study was underway on the issue. Almost 200,000 people from India were spreading disinformation though social media in Pakistan, he said.

Sheikh Rashid said outlawed TLP had 30 days after being served the notice and submit its reply to the interior ministry.

He said either the TLP’s office bearers or their lawyers could appear before the committee being constituted to look into the matter.

He also informed that the National Assembly session was convened to table a resolution seeking debate on the expulsion of French ambassador from Pakistan and also to apprise all the European countries, especially France, about gravity of the situation.

As per the resolution, the house also demanded that the state should decide the matters of international relations and no person, group or party should exert unnecessary and illegal pressure on the government in that regard, he added.

The minister said talks with the TLP were held in an amicable environment.