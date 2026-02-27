No one beyond our reach; peace mistaken as weakness to meet firm response: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday lauding the strong response by the Pakistan armed forces against Afghan Taliban’s unprovoked action, said those who mistook Pakistan’s quest for peace as weakness would face a strong response and that no one would be beyond its reach if bloodshed continued.

“Pakistan knows well where the architects, enablers, and sponsors of violence operate from. If the bloodshed persists, those responsible elements will not remain out of our reach,” the president said in a statement.

He said that the Pakistani nation and its valiant armed forces stood like a shield to protect the homeland’s integrity and borders.

The president said that Pakistan would not compromise under any circumstances on its peace, stability, or territorial integrity and no one should be under the illusion that the country would succumb to any pressure or threats.

Lauding the comprehensive, timely, and decisive response of the Pakistan security forces, he said the forces were fully equipped to eliminate the enemy’s nefarious designs.

President Zardari recalled that following the suicide attack at a mosque in Islamabad on February 8, he had clearly and sternly warned the Taliban regime, and again delivered another unequivocal message to them on February 22.

“For the past five years, the ungrateful Taliban regime has been engaged in terrorist activities through its TTP terrorists against its benefactor, Pakistan. All our diplomatic efforts, along with brotherly countries, to bring this criminal outfit back to the right path have failed. Today, they have crossed the international border and challenged Pakistan’s integrity,” he added.