Friday, July 25, 2025
HomeNationalNo objection for sons to visit PTI founder in jail: Rana Ihsan
National

No objection for sons to visit PTI founder in jail: Rana Ihsan

166
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Thursday said that there is no objection for the sons to meet Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder in jail. We didn’t have any objection regarding sons of PTI founder to visit jail for meeting father, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question, he said, there is no restriction to participate in the rally of PTI but violating law and order situation would not be allowed. To a question about May 9 riots, he said the court trial was being made against the violators of law.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan