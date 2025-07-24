No objection for sons to visit PTI founder in jail: Rana Ihsan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Thursday said that there is no objection for the sons to meet Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder in jail. We didn’t have any objection regarding sons of PTI founder to visit jail for meeting father, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said, there is no restriction to participate in the rally of PTI but violating law and order situation would not be allowed. To a question about May 9 riots, he said the court trial was being made against the violators of law.