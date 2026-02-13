No negligence in PTI founder’s medical treatment, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday told the Senate that the PTI founder was being provided medical treatment in accordance with court orders and established legal protocols, rejecting any impression of negligence in his healthcare.

Responding to concerns raised by lawmakers regarding the PTI founder’s health, Rana Sanaullah said information placed before the Supreme Court had largely settled questions about his living conditions.

He added that reports submitted by jail authorities and the PTI founder’s legal counsel were broadly consistent.

The adviser informed the House that the PTI founder first reported an eye-related complaint during the first week of January.

Following the complaint, the prison doctor prescribed eye drops. When the treatment did not provide sufficient relief, authorities initiated further medical procedures without delay.

According to Rana Sanaullah, the matter was formally referred to specialists on Jan 15, and a medical team examined the PTI founder the following day. Subsequent evaluations were conducted by multiple doctors to assess his condition in detail.

He said a four-member medical team again examined the PTI founder on Jan 19, during which various diagnostic tests were carried out. Based on medical findings, the required treatment — including the administration of an injection — was provided on Jan 24.

“These facts are fully documented,” the adviser told the Senate, maintaining that medical records showed no delay or negligence at any stage of treatment.

He also said claims suggesting the PTI founder had been suffering for several months were not supported by available medical records.

Rana Sanaullah further stated that the PTI founder’s vital signs were being monitored regularly and that any medical complaint was addressed promptly in accordance with legal and medical procedures.

Emphasising that healthcare matters should not be politicised, he said they should be viewed strictly through medical and legal parameters rather than political narratives.

He assured the House that all necessary medical facilities would continue to be provided in compliance with judicial directions and that any additional medical requirements would also be addressed accordingly.