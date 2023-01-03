No large scale privatization of DISCOs on card: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said currently no large-scale privatization of power distribution companies (DISCOs) was on card adding that efforts were being made to control power sector losses.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay after the Federal Cabinet meeting.

He said various technical functions including meter reading, collection of billings etc would be privatized. Those DISCOs running in losses were not suitable for privatization, he said.