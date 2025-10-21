Tuesday, October 21, 2025
HomeNationalNo fuel shortage in country: OGRA
National

No fuel shortage in country: OGRA

10
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday clarified that there is no fuel shortage anywhere in the country.
In a press statement, an OGRA spokesperson said that some clearance delays had earlier been experienced with imported petroleum products; however, the situation has now been fully resolved.
The spokesperson added that Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) diesel vessel and WAFI’s petrol vessel had both been cleared, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted fuel supplies nationwide.
“Fuel supply operations across the country remain normal, and business continues as usual,” the spokesperson assured.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan