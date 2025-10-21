No fuel shortage in country: OGRA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday clarified that there is no fuel shortage anywhere in the country.

In a press statement, an OGRA spokesperson said that some clearance delays had earlier been experienced with imported petroleum products; however, the situation has now been fully resolved.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) diesel vessel and WAFI’s petrol vessel had both been cleared, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted fuel supplies nationwide.

“Fuel supply operations across the country remain normal, and business continues as usual,” the spokesperson assured.