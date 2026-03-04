‘No Fine, Just Helmet’: Motorway Police launches safety drive to protect bikers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):The National Highways and Motorway Police on Wednesday launched a special road safety campaign titled “No Fine, Just Helmet” aimed at promoting helmet use among motorcyclists and strengthening a culture of responsible driving.

The initiative prioritizes the protection of motorcyclists’ lives by combining law enforcement with public awareness. Under the campaign, riders found traveling without helmets are not immediately fined; instead, they are advised to purchase and wear a helmet on the spot, said a press release.

Motorway Police officers are educating riders about the importance of helmets, potential risks involved in riding without protective gear, and the fatal consequences of head injuries in road accidents.

According to the campaign’s standard operating procedure, if a motorcyclist purchases and wears a helmet immediately, no challan is issued. However, repeat violators will face legal action in accordance with traffic laws to ensure compliance and uphold the rule of law.

Officials emphasized that the core objective of the initiative is not to penalize citizens but to safeguard lives. Research shows that head injuries are a leading cause of death and disability in traffic accidents, while the use of standard helmets significantly reduces the risk of fatal injuries.

As part of the drive, awareness sessions are being conducted at various locations, along with the distribution of pamphlets, installation of banners and media outreach activities to sensitize the public.

The campaign has been widely appreciated by members of the public, who have termed it a positive and people-friendly step toward improving road safety.

The National Highways and Motorway Police has urged all motorcyclists to ensure the use of quality helmets at all times and to consider adherence to road safety laws as a personal and social responsibility.