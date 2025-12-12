No exemptions in law, Faiz Hameed case sets precedent; says Dr. Fazal

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry termed the recent decision regarding former Lt General Faiz Hameed as historic and said it has made clear the law is equal for everyone.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, he said the decision has further strengthened the process of self-accountability within the Pakistan Armed Forces and restored public confidence in the institution.

The minister said Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir has proven that no one was above the law. He said Faiz Hameed used his office according to personal likes and dislikes. In the name of national interest, Faiz Hameed toppled and formed governments, he added.

“When you use a state office for political engineering, there will be consequences,” he said, adding that illegal and fabricated cases were framed against the PML-N leadership at the behest of Faiz Hameed.

The minister said the nexus between Faiz Hameed and Imran Khan created political instability in the country. Through this nexus, an unsuccessful attempt was made to create division within the Pakistan Armed Forces, he added.

He urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to abandon its negative politics. Imran Khan and PTI consider Adiala Jail to be their party secretariat, he remarked.

He said Imran Khan’s X account is spewing venom against state institutions. Under the leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, the Pakistan Armed Forces set a remarkable example of success in Operation Bunyan al-Marsus, he added.

The minister said Pakistan is progressing successfully on the diplomatic front, but unfortunately one political party is spreading negative propaganda against the state. A convicted criminal sitting in jail is continuously spewing venom against the Pakistan Armed Forces, he said.

He said it is the collective responsibility of all Pakistanis to counter the propaganda of such elements. “We want good relations with Afghanistan, but it is their responsibility to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism in Pakistan,” he remarked.

He also criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for opposing the ongoing counter-terrorism operation in the province.