No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said that there was no difficulty in holding elections on February 8 next year.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a schedule for the elections, which will be held across the country on February 8, 2024,” he said while speaking in a television talk show.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to assist the ECP in holding the elections in accordance with its schedule.

Solangi expressed confidence in the Election Commission’s ability to conduct free, fair and transparent elections on the given time.

The ECP, he said, was fulfilling its responsibilities for carrying out the electoral process. It had made it sure that all the political parties got 54-days times for electioneering before issuance of the election schedule, he added.

The minister mentioned about the submission of a high number of nomination papers on the very first day of process and reiterated the caretaker government’s commitment to remain impartial.

To a query, Solangi said complaining for the sake of complaining had become part of the political culture.

He said all the political parties had a right to protest within the parameters of the law. The difference of opinion was a hallmark of the democracy, and the people could not be deprived of their rights, he added.

To another query, the minister said the caretaker government worked towards economic progress in order to pass on a financially stable country to the next government.