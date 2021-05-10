ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said there was no difference between the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif, Altaf Hussain and banned terrorist organisation Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

In a tweet, he said senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi himself condemned Javed Latif’s anti- state remarks.

He said Javed Latif should seek unconditional apology for his statement.

Fawad said under Article 5 of the Constitution, it was mandatory for every citizen to be loyal to the state and not allowed to deviate from it.