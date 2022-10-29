No dialogue with ‘rejected foreign funded Fitna’ underway: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said dismissed reports about negotiations with the former prime minister Imran Khan in the wake of his long march towards Islamabad.

“Mazaaq Raat with rejected foreign funded Fitna is underway instead of negotiations,” she said in a tweet.

مسترد شدہ فارن فنڈڈ فتنے سے "مذاکرات" نہیں، "مذاق رات" ہو رہے ہیں۔ لانگ ڈرائیو سے لوگوں کے واپس جانے پر گزشتہ رات کی طرح فتنہ بھاگ گیا ہے۔ عوام اپنے بچوں، بچیوں اور فیملیز کو خونی مارچ سے بچائیں کیونکہ یہ بندوقوں سے انقلاب لانے اور لاشیں گرانے کا گھناؤنا منصوبہ بنائے ہوئے ہیں۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) October 29, 2022

She said people had returned to their homes after attending the “long drive” (long march), and so did”Imran Khan Fitna” like last night.

She advised the families to keep their children away from the “bloody march” as the PTI had orchestrated a despicable plan to bring revolution through guns and bloodshed.