No deviation from principled stance on accountability: Shibli

LAHORE, Jul 29 (APP):Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not deviate from its principled stance of holding the corrupt accountable for their misdeeds. “No concession like the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) will be given to anybody what may come,” he said while talking to the media during his visit here to Sundas Foundation – a charity organization fighting thalassemia.

The opposition political parties, he said, wanted to bargain for amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, but the government would not take any dictation form them. Responding to a question, the minister said the government would ensure passage of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill in the parliament as it pertained to the national interest. Regarding the minus one, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the soul and identity of PTI, and no one could imagine a party without the charismatic leader. “No minus or minus two formula of the government was under consideration and all the PTI legislators stood like a solid rock behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

The opposition had been misguiding the public to protect its vested interests, he added.

On dearness, the minister said the entire world was faced with financial challenges and dearness due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PTI-led government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had dealt with the coronavirus challenge better than many countries despite having a weaker economy and health system in the country. About the illegal no objection certificate (NOC) to Maulana Fazal ur Rehman’s brother, he said Zia ur Rehman did not qualify on merit to be appointed as a deputy commissioner. The said officer, he alleged, was inducted in the Provincial Management Service of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a political bribe.

“Such cases are the worst examples of political appointments and in a similar case a matriculate person was appointed Chairman of the OGDCL (Oil and Gas Development Corporation Ltd) in the past,” he added. How could Pakistan be made Paris within two years of the PTI rule if such examples existed in the country, Shibli said. Earlier, the minister took round of the Sundas Foundation and met children suffering from thalassemia. He also distributed presents among the ailing children.