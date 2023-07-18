No decision so far on NA dissolution date: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said so far no decision had been taken on the date for dissolution of the National Assembly.

“A decision has not been taken yet on the NA’s dissolution date. The date will be decided in consultation with the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) and allied parties, and it will be officially announced,” the minister tweeted.

قومی اسمبلی کی تحلیل کی تاریخ پر ابھی فیصلہ نہیں ہوا

پی ڈی ایم اور اتحادی جماعتوں کی مشاورت سے تاریخ کا فیصلہ ہوگا قومی اسمبلی کی تحلیل کی تاریخ کے فیصلے کا باضابطہ اعلان کیا جائے گا — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) July 18, 2023