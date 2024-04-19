‘No criticism on Pakistan allowed in Parliament’, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Friday lambasted the Opposition benches for hurling criticism against the state and warned that no criticism against the country would be allowed.

Speaking on Point of Order at the National Assembly, the Minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had damaged the country’s interests through its concocted narrative of foreign conspiracy that allegedly resulted in the regime change and put a dent to the foreign policy of the country.

He said the PTI’s founder had been jeopardizing the foreign interests of the country and he compromised the confidentiality of the entire diplomatic communication. The PTI leadership had been accusing foreign countries for interference in the country which was retracted by the spokesperson of the PTI through its official social media handles, he added.

The Minister underscored that the country’s economy was stabilizing which was discussed globally by prestigious institutions like Bloomberg, UNDP, Asian Development Bank that claimed that investment was coming to Pakistan and it was leading to its economic revival and would help in ending inflation.

“We demand that a joint resolution should be tabled for the friendly countries and no criticism should be allowed against them from any quarters or political parties. The PTI founder from Adialya Jail is guiding his party members to make anti-state narrative which would never be permitted,” he said.