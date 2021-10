ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday reiterated that there would be no contact between him and leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) asking media to avoid airing concocted and unauthenticated news.

“As already said, I have no intention to join the PML-N,” he said in a tweet. He also clarified that there was no mention of this false and concocted news during the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.