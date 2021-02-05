No compromise on Kashmir cause, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE, Feb 05 (APP): Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said the people of Pakistan were standing shoulder to shoulder with the freedom struggle of Kashmiri masses against Indian occupation despite the silence of international community.

“The participation of millions of Pakistanis in Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies is the proof that the nation would never allow any compromise with India on the Kashmir cause,” he said while addressing a big rally at The Mall on Friday.

A large number of people including women participated in the event which was organized by the JI Lahore chapter in connection of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

JI leaders Javed Kasuri, Qaisar Sharif, Muhammad Ashgar, Zikrullah Mujahid and Asif Luqman Qazi were also present on the occasion.

According to a JI spokesman, a large number of people holding placards and banners participated in the rallies held in different major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta under the banner of the JI. They were chanting slogans against the Indian act of genocide in occupied area and silence of the international community on it.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim addressed the gathering in Mandi Bahauddin while JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch headed the rally in Karachi.

Senator Siraj further said that the nation would never allow India to keep occupy even a single inch land of the jugular vein of Pakistan. Thousands of Kashmiris have lost their lives for the cause since 1947, he added.

The JI chief paid homage to the patience and determination of the Kashmiri leadership and youth who had been bearing worst torture and atrocities of the occupied forces for decades but were not ready to bow before them. Kashmir and Pakistan were indispensable for each other, he said.

Senator Sirajul Haq asked the international community to play a responsible role realizing the sensitivity of the issue and force New Delhi to call back its army from the occupied area and allow the people of Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination granted to them through various UN resolutions. He said Indian hegemonic designs were the serious threat to the peace of the region.