No compromise on country’s defence; every aggression to face crushing response: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed that Pakistan would not make any compromise on its defence and that every aggression would be met with a crushing response.

The prime minister, in a statement following Pakistan’s retaliatory response against the unprovoked action by Afghan Taliban along the Pak-Afghan border, said that Pakistan had always promoted peace but would not allow any harm to its integrity.

He said that the Pakistan armed forces would firmly confront every aggression as they were equipped with professional capabilities, high-level training, and effective defensive strategies, besides being capable to deal with any internal or external challenge.

“The people of Pakistan and its armed forces are always ready to protect the country’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Pakistan armed forces are determined that under no circumstances will the peace and security of the country be compromised,” Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.

He reaffirmed that under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan armed forces were performing their duties with national zeal and were fully capable to crush any aggressive intentions.

“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan armed forces,” he reiterated.