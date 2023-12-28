No compromise on biometric attendance of officers, employees: AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK): , Dec 28 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that there will be no compromise on the biometric attendance of officers and employees and strict action will be taken against the violators.

Addressing a meeting of Mirpur divisional and district administrations including police officers here late Thursday, the AJK PM directed the authorities at the helm of affairs to ensure full attendance of employees in their offices.

He said that punctuality and attendance of employees across the hierarchy were imperative to establish good governance in the state.

The officers, he said, must observe discipline and rules, stay on duty and check the attendance of their subordinates by themselves three times a day.

“If the officers fulfil their responsibilities, their subordinates will never dare to be absent from work”, he said. He said that the officers and employees who get salaries from the public exchequer must devote their full time and energy to serve the people of the state.

About introducing e-governance in the state, he said e-governance has been instrumental in ensuring transparency in government matters. “The government has saved 3 billion rupees by introducing e-tendering in the Highways department alone”, the AJK PM said, adding that the amount would be spent on the welfare of the public.

He said that after the biometric system, the government was planning to introduce an e-filing system.

He said that departments having extra vehicles should immediately deposit them in the transport pool, otherwise action will be taken against them.

He said that there was a dire need to bridge the gap between the government, the bureaucracy and the citizens. “The entire state machinery has to play its role in accordance with law”, he said, adding that the civil servants must take care of people’s self-esteem.

He said that foolproof security arrangements should be made to maintain law and order. “Proper checking at all entry points should be fully ensured by following security SOPs,” he said.

He said that the government was struggling hard to provide maximum facilities for the people.

Government Ministers, including Col. Retired Waqar Ahmad Noor, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Mian Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Yasir Sultan, Nisar Ansar Abdali and other government officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Lakeside City, the AJK Prime Minister met members of different delegations who called on him and listened to their grievances.

He assured them that the government would use all available resources for the welfare of the people.