No cause more noble than sacrificing ones life for defending motherland: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Oct 05 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said there was no cause more noble than laying ones life for defence of motherland and sacrifices of our martyrs would not go waste.

The Army Chief was addressing at an investiture ceremony to confer military awards to Army personnel for their acts of valour and gallantry held here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, conferred military awards on Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

Paying rich tribute to Shaheeds (martyrs) and Ghazis (soldiers returning with honour after war), the COAS said, “We owe peace and stability of our country to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are our real heroes.”

The COAS lauded brave families of “Shuhada” for supreme sacrifices they rendered for the country.



The families of Shuhada (martyrs) also attended the ceremony.



Around 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). However, six officers, seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 12 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.



A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.