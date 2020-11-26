No ban on Pakistani workforce export to UAE, Zulfi responds to rumors

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday rejected the rumors circulating in some section of media that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had banned hiring of Pakistani workforce.

“Contrary to media reports, UAE Minister for Human Resources & Emiratisation Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli stated that there is no ban on export of Pakistani workforce,” he tweeted after speaking to his counterpart through a video link.

Extending his gratitude to the UAE minister for his continued support for overseas Pakistanis, he said:”There has been 11% increase in Pakistani knowledge workers.”

“Workers including Pakistanis laid off during the COVID-19 registered on virtual labour market database are given priority and ten year golden visa applications are also being encouraged,” he added to his tweet.

Zulfikar Bukhari said he looked forward to continued collaboration with UAE leadership to address the issues of Pakistani diaspora.