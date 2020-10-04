ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah has said that the state will not allow any anti state agenda.He was of the view that these rallies to be held across Pakistan by opposition should not be allowed, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that Nawaz Sharif who fled to London seeking humanitarian assistance and health issues was now seeking refuge in anti state agenda.

“Now that Nawaz knows that he has to either pay back the money or face the court, he has started undermining country’s institutions”, he said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in his initial speeches of 2018 that if any of the parties think that elections were rigged they should identify the seats to be re-examined, which they did not do and have now started hue and cry” said Ijaz Shah.

He further said that the state was not so weak that it would succumb to the pressure of the ones who had looted the country for years and now were afraid of facing the reality. “No democracy in the world maligns its own Institutions” he added.

The Interior Minister was of the view that these rallies had nothing to do with the betterment of Pakistan or democratic practices but were solely planned around anti state agenda to create disruption across the country and gave room to the external elements to find grounds to damage the country.

In this perspective, he was of the view that opposition was holding the rallies under “pretext” of democracy and were by no means in country’s favor.

In my view they should not be allowed to hold these rallies, he said.

“The country’s honor and the dignity of its institutions were to be maintained and protected by all means,”, he said.