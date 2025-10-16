No Action against Madrasahs or scholars, but lawlessness won’t be tolerated: Mohsin Naqvi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said the government would not take any action against madrasahs or religious scholars, except for the office-bearers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), individuals or groups, disturbing law and order in the country.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf, he said that the government respected the right to peaceful expression but would firmly respond to those resorting to violence.

“They will all, like us, gather on Friday to express gratitude for Palestine, not to protest,” he said. “We have decided that expressions of gratitude will take place across the world, and in Pakistan, we will express our thanks for what Pakistan has done for Palestine.”

Naqvi refuted allegations of no negotiations with the TLP leadership, stating that talks were ongoing “from before they left until the last minute.” “Ask the TLP leaders; they themselves will confirm this,” he said.

The minister clarified that law enforcement personnel only acted against those who were violent.

Naqvi disclosed that negotiations with the group continued for two days and that a prominent religious and political personality had also intervened to defuse tensions.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting the right to peaceful protest, Naqvi said violence and intimidation would not be tolerated.

“Peaceful protest is your right — do it, absolutely. But if you bring weapons and smash people’s cars, then that is not protest,” he remarked.

Naqvi reiterated that the government’s focus remained on ensuring public safety and maintaining peace.

“The police cleared the road only against the violent people; there was no other action — except those office-bearers,” he said.