NLPD to host one-day seminar on Feb 3 to commemorate upcoming ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), under the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, will host a one-day national literary seminar titled ‘Urdu Adab aur Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir’ on Tuesday, February 3, to mark the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event aims to highlight the role of Urdu literature in reflecting and strengthening the Kashmiri struggle for freedom.

Renowned scholar Prof Dr Maqsood Jafri will preside over the seminar. Eminent academics and literary figures, including Dr Zafar Hussain Zafar, Dr Sadia Tahir, Dr Abu Bakar Rathore, Dr Rabia Kayani, and Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan, will present their views on the topic.

The seminar will begin with welcome remarks by Dr Rashid Hamid, while Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar will present the vote of thanks. The proceedings will be moderated by Dr Amjad Kallu.

The event is open to scholars, writers, students, and literature enthusiasts and is expected to serve as an important forum to reaffirm solidarity with the people of Kashmir through intellectual and literary discourse.