NLPD hosts reception of young poet-researcher Farzand Ali Hashmi’s book Abad Abad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (APP):National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) hosted a reception for young poet-researcher Farzand Ali Hashmi’s book Abad Abad here on Friday.

The event was organised by the NLPD in collaboration with the literary organisation Dabistan-e-Potohar.

The ceremony was held in connection with the celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (Karram-Allah-u Wajhahu), observed on 13 Rajab 1447 AH, and was attended by prominent figures from the fields of literature, scholarship, and Sufism.

The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by Munir Fayaz, while Dr Rashid Hameed delivered the welcome address.

A selected recitation of verses from the book was presented in a melodious style.

Literary circles have described Abad Abad as a thoughtful and evocative blend of mysticism, intellectual exploration, and contemporary awareness. The book is being regarded as a meaningful addition to modern Urdu prose, reflecting the author’s deep engagement with spiritual themes and social consciousness.

A large number of scholars, writers, students, and readers with an interest in Urdu literature and Sufi thought were in attendance.