NLPD hosts Naatia Mushaira

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), in collaboration with Mehfil-e-Naat Pakistan, Islamabad, hosted a Naatia Mushaira.

The literary event took place at the premises of the NLPD on Tuesday and drew participation from scholars, poets, and admirers of Naat poetry.

The session was presided over by Professor Dr Ehsan Akbar, patron of Mehfil-e-Naat Pakistan.

Among the distinguished participants were Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Manzoor and Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD.

The proceedings were conducted by Prof Dr Rafiuddin Ahmed Siddiqui, Joint Secretary of Mehfil-e-Naat Pakistan.

The Mushaira aimed to celebrate the spiritual and literary essence of Naat poetry, reflecting the reverence and devotion associated with the holy month of Ramazan.

The event was coordinated by Arsh Hashmi, Secretary of Mehfil-e-Naat Pakistan, Islamabad.