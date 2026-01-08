NLPD hosts ceremony to honour British scholar Alice Emmanuelle Lyzzia

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Thursday hosted a ceremony to honour Alice Emmanuelle Lyzzia, a distinguished British researcher and noted scholar of Urdu literature, who is currently visiting Pakistan from the United Kingdom.

The event aimed to acknowledge and pay tribute to her academic contributions to the teaching, research, and promotion of the Urdu language and literature.

The programme was gracefully hosted by Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, while Director General Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar presided over the ceremony. At the outset, Dr. Rashid Hamid, representing the NLPD, delivered welcome remarks and thanked the distinguished guest and participants for their presence.

In her keynote address, Alice Emmanuelle Lyzzia spoke about her deep association with the Urdu language and literature, sharing insights into her research experiences and academic journey.

She particularly praised the warmth of the people of Pakistan, the scholarly environment, and the country’s strong cultural and literary attachment to language and literature. She also expressed her resolve to work on future translation and research projects related to Urdu literature.

Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, in her remarks, appreciated Lyzzia’s commitment to the Urdu language and literature and commended the high standard of her research, emphasizing the importance of its continuation.

During the question-and-answer session, the audience actively participated by asking thoughtful questions, which Ms. Lyzzia answered with seriousness and grace. Participants highly appreciated her pleasant tone, clear pronunciation, and proficiency in Urdu.

In his concluding address, the presiding chair, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, extended special thanks to the guest of honour for accepting the department’s invitation. He also referred to his own academic background, mentioning that he had completed his postdoctoral studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and shared his fond academic memories associated with the institution and its related departments.

He paid tribute to eminent scholars such as Dr. Christopher Shackle, Dr. David Matthews, Dr. Ralph Russell, and Dr. Amina Yaqin for their academic, literary, teaching, and research contributions.

He expressed hope that Lyzzia’s name would one day be mentioned alongside those scholars and the renowned Annemarie Schimmel.

In recognition of her services, Dr. Alice was formally acknowledged by the NLPD as a representative and ambassador of the Urdu language, literature, and culture.

Expressing her happiness, she reaffirmed her commitment to serving the cause of Urdu language, literature, and culture through teaching and research in the United Kingdom.

A large number of prominent writers, intellectuals, and scholars from the twin cities attended the ceremony.