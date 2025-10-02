NLPD holds ‘Muqalma’ with renowned Poet and Scholar Salman Basit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP):National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) recently organized a ‘Muqalma’ with the eminent poet, critic, translator, and intellectual Salman Basit on Thursday.

The session was moderated by the renowned researcher and intellectual, Mehboob Zafar, president of the literary organization “Zavia.” Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the Institute for the Promotion of National Language, welcomed the participants and expressed gratitude for their presence.

Dr. Rashid Hameed, Executive Director of the Institute, delivered the opening remarks, calling the session a significant step forward for literature and research. He emphasized that such gatherings provide scholars an opportunity for dialogue, thereby strengthening intellectual and research traditions.

Participants expressed that attending various literary sessions and dialogues allows writers, researchers, and artists to engage in meaningful discussions on important topics. They appreciated Salman Basit’s impartial and balanced approach, noting his preference for seriousness, patience, and reasoned arguments. His eloquence and moderation are widely admired.

Salman Basit, a distinguished figure in Urdu literature, has a wealth of experience in moderating academic, literary, and cultural programs both nationally and internationally. His insightful and impactful presentations consistently leave audiences inspired. His writings hold significant importance among readers and literary circles, playing a vital role in shaping intellectual discourse.

During the session, Salman Basit shared deep reflections on classical traditions of Urdu literature, modern trends, and the evolving demands of literature. He described literature as a broad perspective on life that allows individuals to discover both personal and collective identities. He stressed the urgent need to understand the challenges and new dimensions facing Urdu literature, highlighting its role in fostering social consciousness and intellectual stability for future generations.

Basit also spoke about his literary journey, explaining how unconscious affinity towards literary genres has influenced his work.

Reflecting on his life, Salman Basit shared that his literary journey spans over six decades, nurtured by a rich intellectual heritage. Basit also expressed immense love for Urdu language and literature, underscoring the unity among Urdu literary enthusiasts.

In his conclusion remarks, Basit recited a prose passage, a poem, and a ghazal from his own writings upon the audience’s request.

In his address, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar reiterated the Institute’s commitment to promoting scholarly and intellectual discussions. He emphasized the importance of such programs in bringing the younger generation closer to literature, culture, and the arts while highlighting the significance of language and expression.

Dr. Mazhar also appreciated Salman Basit’s writings for their classical structure, which offers valuable lessons to others.

The session concluded with the presentation of a bouquet to the guest of honor, Salman Basit, followed by refreshments for the attendees.

Notable literary figures including Chairperson of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Najeeba Arif, Kamran Jahangir, Halim Qureshi, Humaira Ashfaq, Waheed Ahmed, Saeed Akhtar Malik, Farooq Adil, and others were in attendance.