NLCC surveys 183,740 hectares of land under anti-locust operation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) conducted survey at around 183,740 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh.

According to press statement issued here on Friday by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Balochistan.

However, the presence of locust was observed in Jamshoro (Sindh) and Rahim Yar Khan (Punjab) where anti-locust operation was carried out on an area of 310 hectares of land.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations had been carried out on 1,132,530 hectares of land across the country.