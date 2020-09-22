NLCC carries out survey on 168,635 hectares

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Tuesday carried out anti-pest operation over 144 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan during last 24 hours in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat to only one district.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 168,635 hectares of affected areas, said a press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Meanwhile, no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab. However locust was presented in only one district of Balochistan (Lasbella).

The anti-locust survey and control operations were also in full progress as NLCC conducting anti-locust operation and survey of affected areas in order to eliminate the pest completely.

The NLCC have completed anti-locust survey of 168,635 hectares during last 24 hours and carried out anti locust operation in 144 hectares of District Lasbella.

In last 6 months, control operation have been carried out over 1,131,580 hectares areas.