NJPMC reviews Institutional response to enforced disappearance

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Attorney General for Pakistan briefed the 55th meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) on the government’s coordinated response to enforced disappearances.
He informed the Committee that the issue had “almost been resolved” following recent amendments to Section 11EEEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, which now requires the production of a detained person before a magistrate within 24 hours.
He added that a comprehensive redress mechanism for cases of non-compliance was being developed and would be presented in the Committee’s next meeting.
The NJPMC appreciated the assurance and progress reported by the Attorney General.
