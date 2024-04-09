Nisar Memon urges political parties, stakeholders to shun differences for fighting pressing national challenges

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Former Federal Minister and Senator, Nisar A Memon on Tuesday urged the country’s political parties, whether in opposition or in government, as well as newly formed ones, to set aside their differences and refrain from fostering divisiveness in society, and unite in the fight against terrorism.

In an Eid Mubarak message issued here, the veteran politician and senior civil society member commenced his message with the verses of Holy Quran: “As we celebrate Eid, may Allah accept our fasting, prayers, charity and all the good deeds He made it possible for us to perform during the blessed month of Ramadan, as ordained by Him in the Holy Quran – Surah Al-Bakarah 2:85 – and in accordance with Sunnah.”

Memon said the motherland is currently facing unprecedented challenges. “In these times, let us recall the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasizing Unity, Faith and Discipline and recommit ourselves to actions to save Pakistan,” he said.

As an ordinary citizen, he said he urged the federal, provincial and local governments to immediately withdraw all politically motivated cases. Furthermore, he called upon them for release of all individuals held under administrative orders, both from police stations and prisons so that they can celebrate Eid with their loved ones. “This will create an enabling environment for us to come together and address our challenges, turning them into opportunities for social, political and economic progress.”

The newly elected Senate, National and Provincial Assemblies must uphold their oath to defend and work in accordance with the Constitution, implementing it in its true spirit, he said, adding, “All constitutional bodies should act strictly within the confines of the law and Constitution, setting aside partisan and ethnic biases to build a self sufficient independent nation.”

The authorities concerned must ensure the safety of our children in schools, citizens on the streets, soldiers on the borders and law enforcement agencies both on and off duty, towards required security within the country.

“Our judiciary must deliver justice fearlessly and expeditiously, particularly at the grassroots level, to clear the backlog of pending cases doing away the scourge to innocent citizens. The bureaucracy, both civilian and military, must serve and protect the citizens in accordance with law. They must serve the citizens with humility and work diligently to facilitate the needs and aspirations of the people,” he added.

Media professionals, he said should exercise restraint and adhere to democratic principles without fear and favour, to strengthen the country by dissemination of accurate and unbiased information for healthy and constructive public discourse.

“Time is the essence, and it is crucial for our youth to pursue education and knowledge. They are the future leaders and must become the vanguards of our society upholding the moral fabric of our society and safeguarding the nation.

May Allah guide us to fulfill our obligations towards Him and our fellow human beings, integrating the virtues of Ramadan into our daily lives. Eid Mubarak, once again, and may Allah bless all citizens of Pakistan,” he said.