NIPA Peshawar trainee officers visit Islamabad Safe City Project

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (APP):A delegation of trainee officers from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar visited the Islamabad Safe City Project where they were briefed on its advanced policing and surveillance systems.

A police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that SSP Safe City Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and Director IT Atif Abbas welcomed the delegation and took them on a detailed visit of the Safe City facilities.

The delegation was briefed about the central command system, Command & Control Centre, modern surveillance cameras, and the Police Operations Centre Hall, where they were informed about the working mechanism, monitoring process, and operational usefulness of the system in crime prevention and public safety.

The spokesperson added that the visiting officers appreciated Safe City Islamabad’s modern policing model, terming it a valuable learning experience.