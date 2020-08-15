Nine more dead, 747 test positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Some nine more patients have died of Covid-19 and another 747 person have been tested positive during the past 24 hours, said latest statics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

The Covid-19 tally in the country rises to 288,047 including 16,261 active cases and recoveries touching to 265,624 mark in the last 24 hours.

Some 1,311 indoor Covid patients were being treated in country’s 735 hospitals having dedicated facilities for infected patients.

The is no patient on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan. As many as 149 patients were on ventilators out of a total of 1,920 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients at across country hospitals.

Some 23,722 COVID tests have been carried out across the country on Friday last.

Of which 9,383 tests have been conducted in Sindh, 7,867 in Punjab, 2,128 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,620 in Islamabad Capital Territory ( ICT), 1,238 in Balochistan, 156 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 330 tests have been carried out in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday.

As many as 125,632 Covid-19 positive cases tops the tally of infections followed by Punjab with 95,203 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 35,091 Covid patients, ICT 15,346, Balochistan 12,144, GB 2,452 and AJK at the bottom with 2,179 Covid patients so far.

A total of 6,162 persons have so far died after contracting novel coronavirus in the country.

Of which 2,313 have been passed away in Sindh province, 2,180 in Punjab,1,238 in KP, 173 in ICT, 138 in Balochistan and 60 each Covid patients have so far lost their lives in Gilgit Baltistan and AJK.

According to NCOC, 2,253,131 tests have so far been carried out in the country.