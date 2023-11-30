Nilofer stresses updating laws for minority communities and their implementation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar on Thursday emphasized updating laws for minority communities and their proper implementation to protect women and other vulnerable segments of society.

Addressing All-Parties Conference (APC) on Christian Personal Laws said it was the responsibility of the state as well as national political parties to update two centuries-old outdated Christian family laws and to review the existing lacunas just to ensure that no segment was deprived of its constitutional rights.

She assured her full support and assistance on behalf of her commission for the Christian community in pursuing their legal rights. She called for bridging the gap between minority communities and political parties.

The conference was convened by a coalition of thirteen civil society organizations and minority rights activists and a large number of representatives from human rights groups and civil society attended the conference.