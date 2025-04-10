Nikhat Shakeel addresses provincial consultative session

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), Nikhat Shakeel Khan, delivered the opening address at the Provincial Consultative Session organized by the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, today at the Parliament House.

She warmly welcomed the Honorable Parliamentarians present at the meeting along with the Members of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, the Chief Planning Officer of the Government of Balochistan, senior officials from the School Education Department, District Education Officers all of whom were virtually participating in the meeting, said a press release.

In her address, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel emphasized the constitutional right to education and called on all stakeholders to prioritize youth empowerment and student support across Pakistan. Highlighting that Balochistan bears the highest burden of out-of-school children (OOSC), she urged immediate, coordinated action. She advocated for a socio-economically compatible strategy for Balochistan, developed through inclusive decision-making and intergovernmental collaboration, to effectively address the issue. Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan further underscored the importance of identifying key drivers behind the education gap and formulating adaptable, actionable policies. She called for targeted interventions focused on regions with the greatest educational need.

MNA Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, in her remarks, drew attention to the role of criminal elements, particularly drug trafficking mafias operating in Balochistan, which exacerbate school dropout rates. She called for decisive action against these networks to ensure a safe and secure environment for children’s education. MNA Ms Asia Naz Tanoli highlighted the role of awareness campaigns in shifting societal attitudes and fostering a culture that values education.

She emphasized the need for improved facilities and stronger support for community schools to create an enabling learning environment.

MNA Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani addressed the policy-making needs of Balochistan, stressing the province’s unique challenges, including security concerns and administrative hurdles.

He called for context-specific policies that directly respond to the diverse realities faced by Balochistan’s children. MNA Ms Rana Ansar, MNA Ms Sofia Saeed, and MNA Mr. Daniyal Chaudhary provided statistical and technical insights into the OOSC issue, highlighting data-driven approaches to guide effective interventions.

Mr. Abdul Khaliq, Chief Planning Officer of the School Education Department of Balochistan, delivered a comprehensive virtual presentation in which he shared demographic statistics of Out-of-School Children (OOSC) in Balochistan. He also highlighted the steps taken by the Government of Balochistan, under the leadership of the Balochistan Minister for Education, Ms. Rahila Durrani, to advance educational reforms.

The presentation showcased several key initiatives, including: the revival of co-curricular activities to promote holistic development; rehabilitation of school infrastructure to enhance the learning environment; implementation of science and IT education to equip students with modern skills; reactivation of over 1,400 previously non-functional schools; installation of libraries and smart boards to enrich learning resources; provision of transport facilities to improve access for children in remote areas; and monetary incentives for mothers of school-going children to encourage regular school attendance.

The consultative session marked a significant step toward addressing the issue of out-of-school children in Balochistan through urgent and coordinated efforts. Representatives from the Government of Balochistan reaffirmed their commitment to creating an enabling educational environment. With comprehensive reforms underway and active engagement from stakeholders, the province is moving toward ensuring that every child has access to quality education.

This event was attended by MNA Sofia Saeed, MNA Shahida Rehmani (Secretary WPC), MNA Asia Naz Tanoli, MNA Shazia Sobia, MNA Musarrat Mahesar, MNA Rana Ansar, MNA Shaista Khan, MNA Akhtar Bibi, MNA Kiran Haider, MNA Danyal Chaudhary and MNA Jamal Raisani (Virtually).